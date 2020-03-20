*Has your usual social gathering activity been halted at this time? Meetings canceled? Events postponed? Social distancing during COVID-19 requires creativity in connecting with others and remaining active. To help, Hutchinson Community Video Network invites you or your organization to send to HCVN video files of Hutchinson's usual activities. It could be story times, crafting, how-to tutorials, vocal or instrumental performances, wellness/exercise/stretching, Bible studies, inspirational talks, kids home-school ideas, and many other examples.
Willing to share your videos? HCVN will download and share them on its public access cable channels 7 and 10, as well as its Facebook page, to help share some sense of community cheer. (HCVN reserves the right to screen all video content prior to potential playback.)
Upload your videos to Google Drive or Dropbox and email the file links to hcvn@hutchtel.net. For more information, call HCVN at 320-587-3113 or email: hcvnsupport@hutchtel.net.