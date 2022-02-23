The Hutchinson Center for the Arts in collaboration with One Book, One Community, is presenting an evening of storytelling based on Hutchinson's 2022 community read: "If You Lived Here You'd Be Home By Now" by Christopher Ingraham.
Share an experience, memory or tale revolving around the theme "connection to place" in a five-minute presentation. Storytellers and listeners are all welcome.
To register for a story slot, email Molly Rivera at director@hutchinsonarts.org. Registration is also available at the event. Admission is free and the public is welcome. Refreshments will be provided. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278.