Shauna Gruber is this month’s McLeod County 4-H volunteer of the month. Shauna wasn't involved in 4-H herself as a youth member, but rather became involved in 4-H when her children joined the program. She has been an adult volunteer for six years.
She’s been involved with McLeod County 4-H as a volunteer in the horse and llama/alpaca projects and a club leader for the McLeod County Riders 4-H Club. She has also been involved with the shooting sports, performing arts, demonstrations, rabbits, swine, and poultry project areas.
Through volunteering with 4-H, Shauna says that she’s learned that, “you can really make an impact on a child's life by mentoring them in a project they really love.” Her favorite 4-H project area is Llamas and Alpacas because they are fun to show at the fair. She especially enjoys when 4-H members get to dress them up for the costume class and also walk them through obstacle courses.
While not volunteering with 4-H, Shauna plays and sings in a band. She also coaches soccer and volunteers at church and her kids’ school.
Shauna says that people should volunteer with 4-H because “It's great to get new people involved to bring new and refreshing ideas. New volunteers shouldn't be intimidated or hesitant to help out. The kids enjoy new people!” 4-H is always looking for more new volunteers.
To learn more about 4-H, contact Darcy Cole, 4-H Extension Educator at 320-484-4305 or dacole@umn.edu.