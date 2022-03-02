Shelby Lang is this month’s McLeod County 4-H member of the month. She is a member of the Lynn Hustlers 4-H Club and is a sophomore at Hutchinson High School. Her parents are Scott and Becky Lang of Buffalo Lake.
As a 4-H member for 11 years, Lang has served in several offices and attended many McLeod County 4-H day camps, as well as 4-H Residential Camp at the University of Minnesota-Morris. She has competed in Fashion Revue, in which she purchased and modeled an outfit; horse knowledge bowl, in which she learned about and answered questions related to horses; and horse hippology, in which she exhibited knowledge and understanding of equine science and husbandry in a competitive setting. At the county level, she serves as a McLeod County 4-H ambassador and is the current 4-H Federation secretary. She has also represented Minnesota 4-H as a state agriculture ambassador.
Lang’s favorite 4-H activity is going to the Minnesota State Fair with her registered black angus beef cattle. Through showing animals she has learned how to have patience and become more comfortable and confident in giving speeches. Her advice to new 4-H members is to get involved and stay active. “The more you put into it the more you will get out of it,” she said. “Always try new things, you never know how much you like it in the end.”
Following high school graduation, Lang plans on going into the medical field and hopes to become a pediatric physical therapist. She wants to live in the area and continue raising black angus cattle.