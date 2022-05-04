Shelby Swanson is this month’s McLeod County 4-H member of the month.
Shelby is the daughter of David and Kari Swanson of Hutchinson. She is a member of the Acoma Acorns 4-H Club and has been in 4-H for 10 years. Shelby is currently a sophomore attending Hutchinson High School.
As a 4-H member, she has served as historian, reporter, secretary and now vice president of her club, the Acoma Acorns. She also participates in dairy judging, dairy quiz bowl and has helped serve in the 4-H Cafe. Shelby has exhibited in many different 4-H building projects at the McLeod County Fair, but loves dairy best.
At the county level, Shelby serves as 4-H Federation Public Relations officer. Through participating in 4-H, she has learned leadership by being able to help lead various club activities, as well as become better at public speaking. Shelby would encourage people to join 4-H to meet new people, make memories and learn life lessons.
Shelby’s favorite 4-H activity is getting the opportunity to participate in the state fair with her dairy projects. She appreciates how well 4-H’ers get to work as a team in the dairy barn and having the opportunity to meet some many new people.
Shelby’s advice to new 4-H members is: “Put yourselves out there. 4-H is a safe place to share and learn new things.”
Outside of 4-H, Shelby is in FFA, church youth group, choir, serves a McLeod County Dairy Ambassador and a member of the Minnesota Holstein Association. Shelby knows that her future career lies within the dairy industry because it is a community that she says she, “could simply never leave”.