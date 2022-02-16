The Meeker County Sheriff’s Office still wants answers regarding the suspicious 2018 death of Shawn Jacob Medley.
“There are people out there who know what happened and we need those people to step forward,” said Meeker County Sheriff Brian Cruze. “It is our mission to give Shawn’s family the closure they deserve.”
Medley, a former Hutchinson resident, was 40 when he was reported missing from his Waverly home on Feb. 8, 2018. He lived with his mother and roommate Scotty Tufvander, to whom he was formerly engaged. His vehicle, a silver 2010 Hyundai Elantra, was found two days later, abandoned in Litchfield. He was last seen by his family when everyone went to bed Feb. 7.
“We have no idea why he was in Litchfield,” Tufvander said at the time.
Medley’s body was found shortly before 2:15 p.m. Feb. 11, 2018, when the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an unresponsive man in rural Ellsworth Township.
“The body was found by someone just passing by the location, no connection to the case itself,” Cruze said at the time.
Ellsworth Township residents reported activity involving law enforcement and an ambulance on 198th Street, a few hundred yards west of County Road 9.
The medical examiner determined Medley died of an overdose, but the sheriff’s office says evidence suggests he did not die in Ellsworth Township. Detectives have followed numerous leads in the four years since Medley’s death, but the case remains open. In 2018, Cruze didn’t say “foul play” was involved in the case, but he called it “suspicious in nature.”
Tufvander said in 2018 that Medley’s work and social life were going well. He described Medley as a kind man who cared deeply for others.
“He could lighten the mood for anyone and anything,” Tufvander said. “He was someone you could always count on.”
Anyone with information about Shawn Medley or who had contact with him from early Feb. 8 to Feb. 11 is encouraged to call the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office at 320-693-5400. Information can also be left on the confidential tip line at 320-693-5411.