The Mcleod County Sheriff’s Office intends to begin using body-worn cameras this fall.
A public hearing on the matter during the June 21 McLeod County Board meeting did not draw any public comment, but Sheriff Tim Langenfeld told board members a previous open comment period had garnered two positive comments regarding the department’s preliminary policy draft.
“I’ve heard nothing but good things, not just for this (comment) period, but for ever since we talked about the body cams. I’ve heard all positive things,” said Board Chair Doug Krueger.
The draft policy says, “the use of recorders is intended to enhance the mission of the office by accurately capturing contacts between members of the office and the public.”
It stipulates members of the sheriff’s office shall have no expectation of privacy or ownership of the content of the recordings. The recordings will be, per the policy draft, owned by the sheriff’s office.
The policy clarifies how body cameras should be worn.
“Uniformed members should wear the recorder in a conspicuous manner or otherwise notify persons that they are being recorded, whenever reasonably practical,” the policy reads. “Any member assigned to a non-uniformed position may carry an approved portable recorder at any time the member believes that such a device may be useful. Unless conducting lawful recording in an authorized undercover capacity, non-uniformed members should wear the recorder in a conspicuous manner when in use or otherwise notify persons that they are being recorded, whenever reasonably practical.”
The policy also touches on how data should be saved.
“Each member using a BWC (body-worn camera) is responsible for transferring or assuring the proper transfer of the data from his or her BWC by the end of the member’s shift,” it states. “However, if the member is involved in a shooting, or in-custody death, or other law enforcement activity resulting in death or great bodily harm, a supervisor shall take custody of the member’s BWC and assume the responsibility for transferring the data from it.”
Langenfeld said the McLeod County Sheriff’s Office may be eligible for a grant for body-worn cameras. It could receive up to $62,000 to offset the cost.