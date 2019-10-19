St. John’s Episcopal Church, Hutchinson’s oldest sanctuary, will soon glow anew thanks to efforts from the Historic Hutchinson preservation group.
The church, which was first built in 1892, is an icon of Hutchinson’s history. Since the city purchased the building in 2011 and began renting it out for events, Historic Hutchinson has led the way in its restoration. Much has been done, from returning the interior to its original design and installing new heating and air conditioning systems, to giving it a new roof.
Now, according to the Historic Hutchinson’s president, Mary Christensen, the building’s stained glass windows are the next item on its checklist.
“These are the original windows, so they’re over 100 years old,” Christensen said. “If you look real close, they’re really bowed.”
The main oval window overlooking the entrance to the church is especially in need of repair. Jim Fahey, founder of Historic Hutchinson, assessed the window up close and noticed it had a severe outward bow. Other windows have tape holding certain pieces together, and a few have cracks going through the glass.
“We want to preserve these (windows). I mean, they will replace these parts that are broken, they will re-lead everything and it should be good for another hundred years,” Christensen said. “Because it’s the oldest church in Hutchinson.”
Workers from the company Terher, which specializes in the restoration of stained glass windows, will begin removing the windows from the inside of the church next week and install plywood in their place. The main window behind the alter is estimated to cost $10,000 alone, with some of the smaller windows estimated to cost about $3,000.
The total cost to replace all of the windows is estimated at $51,000.
In addition to searching for grants to fund the renovations, Historic Hutchinson is also looking for sponsors and private donations.
“Let’s say you and another person say, ‘Hey, I’d like to sponsor this window,’ and that window might be $3,000. Let’s say two of you want to split it,” Christensen said. “Then you would put the money towards this window, it would come out, it would get redone and put back up. There would be a little plaque that says, ‘Sponsored by this person.’”
The plan is to formally announce donation and sponsorship opportunities during the Sanders Family Sunday Revival show at 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at St. John’s. The show includes the Cogley sisters, Hutchinson family singers and the Sanders family, and tickets are $25 at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts.
Donations will also be accepted online at tinyurl.com/y4owfsn7, or call Christensen at 320-296-3389 or Jim Fahey at 320-583-8559. You can also message the Historic Hutchinson Facebook page.
After the windows are finished, Historic Hutchinson has more plans for the church, such as a fresh coat of paint outside and renovating the entire basement.
“There have been weddings here, because people like this small venue, but we need to make the basement better,” Christensen said. “A bride should be able to go down there, get dressed and come up. We’ve cleaned it up, but there’s no place for a bride to hide down there.”
“We’re researching our options to finish it up,” Hutchinson facilities manager JJ Verhey added. “How to make it useful. How to utilize this space for wedding parties or small groups. Just to make it usable for anyone who may be interested.”