After last year's so-so Halloween with most events canceled and few going trick or treating, things are looking up for this year. Whether you plan to go door to door or attend a Trunk or Treat event, put on a costume, grab a bucket and head out for a fun-filled weekend at the following happenings:
BROWNTON
- Trunk or Treat 3 p.m.-until candy runs out, Sunday, Oct. 31, in front of the Brownton Community Center, 310 Second St. N. For more information, call Becky Havelka at 320-328-5716 or email hpins@embarqmail.com.
COKATO
- Halloween Business Trick or Treat 4-5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29. This event is sponsored by the Cokato Chamber of Commerce.
DASSEL
- Trunk or Treat 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, at Dassel Covenant Church parking lot, 251 Lake St. This event features candy for kids, plus hot dogs, chips and hot chocolate. For more information, call the church office at 320-275-3315.
GLENCOE
- GSL Elementary PTO is hosting its third annual Fall Festival 5-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29. For more information, visit GSL Elementary PTO's Facebook page.
- Carve Out Cancer, time slots are available for pumpkin carving from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30. This event is a fundraiser for cancer research. The fee is $8 per person and advance registration is required at tinyurl.com/34szva2h.
- Trunk or Treat 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 925 13th St. E. Food will be available on site.
GROVE CITY
- Trunk or Treat 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at the First Baptist Church, 321 Fifth St. N., Grove City. For more information, call the church office at 320-857-2495.
HUTCHINSON
- Trick or Treat for the Food Shelf 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27. Hutchinson-area students will be collecting food and cash donations for the McLeod Emergency Food Shelf. Leave items by the front door or deliver to one of the participating churches. For more information, see the story on A3.
- Trunk or Treat 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, at Woodstone Senior Living, 1025 Dale St. S.W., Hutchinson. This event outdoors is in the parking lot. Come in costume and bring bags for candy. For more information, call 320-234-8917.
- Real Life in Hutchinson Adult and Children's Costume Contest Oct. 29-Nov. 2. For details, visit the Real Life in Hutchinson page on Facebook.
- Adult Trick or Treat 6-9 a.m. Friday, Oct. 29, at Woodstone Active Living, 955 Cleveland Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. This drive-thru event features hot apple cider and doughnuts.
- Halloween Carnival 3:15-5:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, at Vineyard United Methodist Church, 1395 South Grade Road S.W., Hutchinson. This event for children and their parents includes costume contest, bounce house and games. For more information, call the church office at 320-587-2200.
- No Lines Improv is back with a show 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. Admission is a free-will donation. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278.
- Spooky Sprint 5k Family Fun Run/Walk and 1/2-Mile Kids Dash at Library Square in downtown Hutchinson. Come out and see the costumes and cheer on the participants. Races start at 9:15 a.m. This event is a fundraiser for the REACH program at Hutchinson High School. For more information, visit spookysprint.org.
- Halloween Party 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at the Wheel & Cog Children's Museum of Hutchinson. This event is $2.50 for members and $7.50 for nonmembers and includes games, costume competition, pumpkin painting, snacks, bingo and more. Wheel & Cog is in the Hutchinson Mall, 1060 State Highway 15 S. For more information, call 320-587-5470.
- Trunk or Treat 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S., Hutchinson. Prizes for best trunk and coloring contest. This event includes three food trucks.
- Harvest Party 3:30-5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at the Hutchinson Recreation Center, 900 Harrington St. S.W. This event features bouncy house, candy games and a hot dog eating contest. This event is for children age 10 or younger and must be accompanied by a parent/caregiver. It is sponsored by the River at MSP Church. For more information, visit rivermsp.com.
- Spooktacular Trick-or-Treat Event 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, at PetSmart, County Fair Marketplace, 1320 State Highway 15, Hutchinson. Health and safety masks required. For more information, call 320-587-4335.
- Trunk or Treat 3:30-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, at Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 665 Miller Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. This is a free, fun-filled, safe outdoor event for all families. The annual event features decorated vehicle trunks in the church parking lot filled with candy to trick or treat from. There will also be allergen-friendly treats available as well. A fall theme photo area is set up for families to take pictures. For more information, call Peg Reding at 320-296-0690 or email ppreding@live.com.
- It's back. Parkview Dental is paying cash for candy — $1/pound — through its annual Halloween Candy Buy-Back Program. How it works: Bring your candy 2-5 p.m. Nov. 1-4 to Parkview Dental, 10 Hassan St. N.E., Hutchinson. The program is in support of Operation Gratitude. All donations will be given to local service men and women, local rescue workers and firefighters. For more information, call Parkview at 320-587-2726.
LESTER PRAIRIE
- Halloween with live music by the Double Dees 8:30 p.m. at the Dodge House, 22 Juniper St. N., Lester Prairie. For more information, call 32-395-2877.
LITCHFIELD
- Community Trunk or Treat 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, at the Meeker County Fairgrounds, 1230 N. Armstrong Ave., Litchfield. Everyone is welcome. Attendees are asked to bring a nonperishable food item for the Meeker Area Food Shelf. Admission is free. For more information, call Robbie at 612-212-3846 or the Chamber office at 320-693-8184.
SILVER LAKE
- Halloween Party 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 29, featuring karoake and DJ music by The Scene, costume contest and door prizes at the Silver Lake Municipal Liquor Store, 200 Main St. E., Silver Lake. For more information, call 320-327-2777.
- Kids Halloween Party 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, at the Silver Lake American Legion, 241 Main St. W. All ages welcome. Games with prizes and treat bags for all children in costume. For more information, call 320-327-2777.