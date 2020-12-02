Hutchinson as an arts destination? It was a radical idea in 2011. Since then, the community has embraced its creative roots and expanded its offerings of music, theater, exhibits, sculpture, comedy and more.
Like good stores and restaurants, parks and trails, cultural tourism returns dollars to the local economy. How much? The Minnesota Citizens for the Arts was commissioned in 2018 to conduct a Creative Minnesota Study, which revealed the combined economic impact of nonprofit arts organizations and their audiences is $2.2 million annually. This includes $1 million spent by nonprofit arts organizations and $1.2 million spent by 61,896 attendees.
It’s always been a dream of local art enthusiasts for Hutchinson to have its own dedicated performance space. To help assess the feasibility and cost of this idea, the city of Hutchinson hired Artspace, the nation’s leading nonprofit developer of affordable space for artists and arts organizations. The property under consideration? The State Theatre in downtown Hutchinson. The cost of the study: $11,500.
At 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, Artspace Consulting will present its findings in a workshop at Hutchinson City Center, 111 Hassan St. S.E. The public is welcome to attend in person or watch it from home on HCVN. For the link to attend virtually, email City Administrator Matt Jaunich at mjaunich@ci.hutchinson.mn.us.
If you’re wondering why the city would investigate a pipe dream, there are practical reasons underpinning this investigation including downtown revitalization, historic building preservation, promoting tourism and sustaining creative businesses.
The project launched this past summer when Artspace consultants Wendy Holmes, senior vice president, and Naomi Marx, quantitative analyst, conducted virtual focus groups to better understand how the theater space fits into the community’s current priorities and to hear from local leaders about ideas they might have for its potential use.
A variety of uses were put forth by enthusiastic participants. Ideas ranged from a live music venue and black box theater to conference/event space, a bookstore/cafe and space for nonprofits and working artist studios.
Using this information as well as other research, Artspace Consultants put together a plan that calls for converting the main movie theater into a multipurpose live theater and performance venue while retaining the ability to show movies. It also retains the building’s four existing apartments, with the possible conversion of the second-floor theater into two additional apartments, as well as developing a vacant space adjacent to the resident lobby as a cafe.
The plan, which will be detailed in greater depth and context during the workshop, is available for review at ci.hutchinson.mn.us/city-council/. The consultants are also expected to touch on the acquisition of the building.