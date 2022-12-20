Shovelers asked to mind the road
McLeod County snowplows have been damaged due to snow pushed from driveways and sidewalks, and contributing to the risk could result in a misdemeanor, warns the McLeod County Public Works Department.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Shovelers asked to mind the road
McLeod County snowplows have been damaged due to snow pushed from driveways and sidewalks, and contributing to the risk could result in a misdemeanor, warns the McLeod County Public Works Department.
“Depositing snow from your driveway or sidewalk onto a highway and pushing snow from your driveway across the highway and into piles along the shoulder results in unexpected obstructions for our plow operators and the traveling public,” McLeod County Engineer John Brunkhorst wrote. “Snowplows have been damaged and thrown off roads when hitting these compacted and frozen snow piles. Additional snow drifting also results from this practice, adding to the hazards of winter driving.”
Shoveling snow from driveways and sidewalks onto public roads is against the law, he said, and punishable as a misdemeanor under statutes 169.42 and 160.2715. The person responsible for depositing snow on the road could be liable in a civil lawsuit if damages or injuries occur.
“McLeod County Public Works appreciates your cooperation in helping us improve winter driving conditions and reduce our winter maintenance costs,” Brunkhorst wrote. “Please contact us at 320-484-4321 if you have any questions.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.