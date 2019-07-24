“A Prairie Homeless Companion” is returning for a second performance at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1. The show will be at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. Admission is free and the public is welcome.
If this title sounds familiar, the show was performed earlier this year at New Journey UCC Church in Hutchinson.
The story is about a long-running, outdated radio show produced in the city about rural Minnesota. When the show comes to town, the actors find a very different reality than the community they’ve been spoofing. Residents of the town take over the show and tell more realistic stories. “A Prairie Homeless Companion” is both humorous satire and serious look at housing instability in Southwest Minnesota.
The cast is a mix of zAmya Theater performers, many of whom have experienced homelessness as well as community members and musicians from Southwest Minnesota.
For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278.