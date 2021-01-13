Hutchinson is participating in the National Moment of Unity and Remembrance at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, at Library Square in downtown Hutchinson.
This silent vigil is a memorial to those suffering from the effects of COVID-19 and those who have died from the virus. It is organized to coincide with the national event at 4:30 p.m. EST Jan. 19, at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington, D.C.
The local vigil will include lowering the flag to half-staff by an honor guard while taps is played. Participating churches will begin to toll their bells for 19 minutes to honor those who have died during the pandemic. Luminaries will be placed surrounding the fountain and along the sidewalks in Library Square commemorating those who are fighting COVID-19, in memory of those who have died, and to honor essential workers. The flag will be raised back to full staff at midnight while the luminaries will remain lit until 7 a.m. the following morning.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, COVID-19 is caused by a coronavirus called SARS-CoV-2. As of Monday, McLeod County had 3,155 confirmed cases and 41 deaths. Worldwide there have been 91 million COVID cases and 1.95 million deaths.
Want to participate in the local silent vigil by placing the name of a loved one or essential worker on a luminary? Call 320-552-5769 before Jan. 16.
The public is welcome to walk through or drive by the vigil. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed.