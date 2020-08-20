Half of the EMTs on the Silver Lake Ambulance crew say they will resign following a decision to contract the city's law enforcement service through the McLeod County Sheriff's Office.
On Aug. 17, the Silver Lake City Council voted 3-2 to approve the contract, with council members Josh Winfrey, Chris Penaz and Nolan Johnson in support, and Council Member Brenda Fogarty and Mayor Dorothy Butler opposed.
The contract with the county will provide 50 hours a week at a cost of $155,272. Silver Lake had budgeted $233,094 for 80 hours of service with its own officers this year. The sheriff's office will hire an officer to cover Silver Lake for 40 hours, and provide an additional 10 hours among other officers.
The council pursued the contract with the county following the departure of a full-time chief and officer, who together provided 80 hours of service per week. Those in support of the contract with the county believe the change will create more stability, as the city had struggled to attract long-term officers. Those opposed favored pursuing other options, such as offering higher wages to attract candidates.
Residents spoke for an hour during a public comment session at the meeting, the majority opposing the decision to contract with the county. Fogarty proposed seeking a chief and full-time officer once more, but a motion was defeated 2-3 with Johnson, Penaz and Winfrey opposed.
A day later, on Aug. 18, the McLeod County Board approved the contract.
"There was a strong concern of the citizens of Silver Lake that they would like to maintain a local police department as much as possible," said Board Member Ron Shimanski. "But the reality is that they do not have a staff for their police department at this time. It's crucial, I think, in the interest of public safety that we go ahead with this contract."
AMBULANCE CREW RESIGNS
Following the decision to contract with the sheriff's office, Silver Lake Ambulance Chief Steve Hackbarth said Aug. 19 that four of his eight EMTs had told him they plan to resign due to the change. He had already been struggling to maintain a full service schedule.
Among the concerns of EMTs are the loss of service hours, and the potential for slower response time compared to that of a local officer in Silver Lake. During emergency situations, law enforcement often helps secure the scene to make sure everyone is safe, EMTs included.
"It needs to be understood that going from 80 hours to 40 hours is not saving money," Hackbarth said. "It is selling our police protection for money."
A reporter reached out to the mayor and members of the Silver Lake City Council for comment but did not hear back from any but Johnson, who declined to comment.
At the McLeod County Board meeting, Shimanski said the sheriff's office would protect the people of Silver Lake.
"The service we can provide through McLeod County law enforcement is second to none," he said.
Board Chair Joe Nagel said the county had no interest in dismantling emergency services in Silver Lake.
"It is an effort to put law enforcement there on maybe a more consistent basis," he said. "The only thing I would ask (Sheriff Scott Rehmann) is, if the 50 hours is not enough, you've got to tell them."