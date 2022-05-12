Hutchinson, MN (55350)

Today

Windy with a mix of clouds and sun. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. High 89F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.