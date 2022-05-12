Crow River Singers will be performing Monday, May 30, at Hutchinson's Memorial Day service at Veterans Park.
Anyone who is interested in singing is welcome to join the community choir for this performance. Rehearsals will be on 6:30-7 p.m. Thursday, May 19, and Thursday, May 26, at Peace Lutheran Church, 400 Franklin St. S.W., Hutchinson.
Directing the Memorial Day choir will be Paul Otte. Songs to be performed include: "The Star Spangled Banner," "America the Beautiful" and military theme songs.
There will be no percussion this year, so the choir is looking for a pianist and keyboard. For more information or to volunteer, call Holly at 320-587-0710.