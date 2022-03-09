The charm and excitement of Tinseltown is front and center in "Skating the Red Carpet," the theme of the 41st annual Ice Show sponsored by the Hutchinson Figure Skating Association and PRCE Skate School.
With its program of songs ranging from "Footloose" and "Mission Impossible" to "Viva La Vida" and "Love Will Keep Us Together," this year's Ice Show is all about "glitz, glamour and award-winning songs," said Deb Paulson, vice president of HFSA.
This weekend is the culmination of the skating school year. Students will perform at three shows: 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday, March 12, and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 13, all at Burich Arena in Hutchinson. Tickets are $10 for adults age 18 or older; $6 for students K-12; and free for children age 4 or younger. Tickets can be purchased at Cash Wise or the Hutchinson Parks, Recreation and Community Education office. They'll also be sold at the door one hour before each show.
Performing will be 95 skaters of all ages and abilities who will showcase their talents. According to Paulson, the skaters have had about three weeks of practice before show time. They started rehearsing Feb. 13. If you're thinking the annual Ice Show is later than usual, you're correct. Hutchinson Public Schools' spring break was earlier this year, so the Ice Show was moved back.
After missing last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, skaters are eager to showcase their best moves. Among the highlights of the event is the Dads and Daughters Skate. This year 29 pairs will take to the ice to perform to "Dance Mix."
"Who can resist watching a dad out there with his daughter(s)?" asked Paulson. "All the different skating abilities out there at the same time is so fun to watch."
This year's guest skater is Daniel Borisov of Minnetonka. He skates for the Braemar City of Lakes Figure Skating Club in Edina. He has been skating for 10 years beginning at age 7. He is a multi-time regional and sectional medalist, a national competitor and two-time national development team member of U.S. Figure Skating. He is currently competing at the junior level.
While the skating performances are in the spotlight, the following honors are also part of the program:
- I.C.E Award: ICE stands for integrity, commitment and enthusiasm. This award is given to the skater who has displayed the I.C.E. characteristics for the love of skating and the skating program. This recipient also strives to be a good role model and mentors younger skaters.
- PRCE Most Improved Skater: In addition to improved overall skating ability, skaters are desired to have a “can-do” attitude and display good sportsmanship toward their fellow skaters.
- HFSA Most Improved Skater Awards: First award is for last level passed Delta through Freestyle 3 and the second award is for Freestyle 4 and up.
While the annual Ice Show is a time of excitement for all skaters, it's also bittersweet for those participating in their last show. Six seniors will make their final appearances this year: Brenna Adams, Mallory Heinbaugh, Katrina Hansen, Allyson Kopesky, Corina Powell and Emma Schwartz.
MEET THE SENIORS
Brenna Adams: For 15 years, the Glencoe-Silver Lake High School senior has been a figure skater. She started taking lessons after watching an older cousin at a skating show.
"I really liked it," she said. Adams has stuck with the sport because it's a good fit for her.
"I just feel it's a way for me to relax from school and get things off my mind," she said. "It's fun to learn spins and jumps."
The skating fan said she would recommend it to others. "It's different from any other sports and it's fun and exciting."
Adams's favorite skating memory is when she went to a skating competition in Luverne, Minnesota. It was during a blizzard and she got to hang out in a hotel.
When she isn't at the rink, Adams enjoys playing softball, fishing and hunting with bow and gun.
Next up is the National Guard. "I will attend college after training," she said. "I'm open on what to study."
Mallory Heinbaugh: This Maplewood Academy senior is in her 10th year of skating. It's among the many activities in which she participates, including volleyball, yearbook, ministry team, student body and gymnastics.
With so many interests, would Heinbaugh recommend skating? You bet. "I would recommend it to any little girl looking for a fun sport," she said.
Heinbaugh will perform her solo to the song "Story of My Life" by the Piano Guy.
"It's instrumental music that stuck with me," she said. "The lyrics are the actual story of someone's life. It's seemed to be a good fit with my senior year."
After graduation, Heinbaugh plans to attend Union College in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Katrina Hansen: This skater takes online classes at Minnesota Connections Academy and juggles it with caring for her 20-month-old son Alexander and a full-time job at Divine House in Hutchinson.
Hansen was 5 years old when she started taking skating lessons. She credits her mom for introducing her to sport. She's stuck with it because she says it's calming, provides exercise, and she enjoys learning new things.
Her favorite memory? Earning first place at the New Ulm skating competition this season.
In addition to skating, Hansen enjoys cooking, listening to music, swimming and going for walks.
Next up for her is attending Ridgewater College this fall where she will study LPN nursing.
"I'm a young mom who enjoys skating," she said.
Allyson Kopesky: This Hutchinson High School senior has been skating since age 4. She's stayed with the sport because of all the good things it offered her: friendships, memories, experiencing success together, competing together and strengthening relationships.
Kopesky said she always looks forward to the annual Ice Show. "Family and friends come and see what we've worked on during the year," she said. "It's very cool."
The HHS senior dovetails her skating with studio dance at Kelly's Dance Academy and as a team captain and member of the choreography team for the Hutchinson Showstoppers Dance Team.
Next up is attending the University of Minnesota Minneapolis where she plans to earn a degree in finance.
Corina Powell: It's the U.S. Navy for this Hutchinson High School senior. She'll report Aug. 11. She plans to be a mechanic's mate on a submarine. "It was suggested to me," she said of the career.
Powell has been skating for 12 years. When she's not skating, she enjoys being a member of the cross-country team, camping, going to the lake, reading mysteries and hanging out with friends.
Like the other senior skaters, she, too, would recommend the sport. "It's a good way to get exercise," she said. "It's physical."
Emma Schwartz: This Hutchinson High School senior was introduced to skating at age 4 by her mom. "She put me in skates," Schwartz said.
She stayed with the sport because she gained friends through skating and she found herself getting more involved. "It's different from other sports," she said. "I've developed close friendships through skating."
Schwartz's skating accomplishments including being the recipient of the most Improved Skater Award in 2018 and the I.C.E. Award in 2019.
It's not surprising with so many years invested in skating that she will miss next year's Ice Show.
"It's the highlight of the year," Schwartz said.
When she isn't on the ice, Schwartz enjoys spending time with her friends and family and going to the lake.
Next up for the senior is college. She's whittled it down to two: University of Minnesota Minneapolis and the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She plans to pursue a degree in business.