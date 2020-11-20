The Southwest Minnesota Arts Council board met virtually on Oct. 27 and awarded a total of $27,226 in grant funding. Among the local organizations recognized is the Hutchinson Center for the Arts.
The local nonprofit has been awarded $2,000 for its 2021 Visual Art Exhibition Series. Funds will go towards artist stipends, exhibit installation expenses and marketing costs. The series will present six professional exhibits featuring eight Minnesota artists and two community showcase exhibits. The community exhibitions include the Youth Art Exhibition for school-age children, and the annual Community Showcase exhibit, which is open to artists and creatives age 17 or older who live within the 18-county SMAC region.
"The series serves to provide professional opportunities for Minnesota artists in all career stages and bring a diverse selection of artists and ideas to the community," wrote Lisa Bergh, executive director, in the application.
For more information about SMAC grants, visit swmnarts.org/grants/.