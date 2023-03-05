The SMAC board voted on Feb. 28 to award $5,000 in grant funds to two organizations, $8,000 to two schools and $35,115 to 10 individual artists. Local recipients included:
2B CONTINUED of Glencoe received a Quick Support for Organizations grant in the amount of $2,500 to partner with Suicide Survivors Club to provide a Trauma Transformed Through Art & Narrative workshop and a Story Portrait workshop at its annual Training Day on June 14, 2023, at the Glencoe City Center. Both workshops train participants in the art of using collage work, journaling, and freeform creative arts to express difficult emotions, trauma, grief and loss. These workshops are facilitated by Art Therapist Kris Frykman and led by Rebecca Anderson.
Andrew Webster of Hutchinson received an Artist Growth grant in the amount of $4,000 to finish construction on a wood/soda-fired kiln at his home studio. Funds will go towards purchasing building materials from a local potter, some of which are gently used and discounted. In addition to Webster using the kiln to grow his own artistic practice, he plans to give back to the community by partnering with the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, to offer small pottery classes, which would culminate in firings at his home studio where students can learn about the wood/soda-fired process. He also plans to invite other potters and ceramic artists to participate in firings at his home studio.
For more information about the Southwest Minnesota Arts Council, call 800-622-5284, or visit swmnarts.org.