Andrew Webster mugs

Wood-Soda fired mugs by Andrew Webster

 swmnarts.org

The SMAC board voted on Feb. 28 to award $5,000 in grant funds to two organizations, $8,000 to two schools and $35,115 to 10 individual artists. Local recipients included:

2B CONTINUED of Glencoe received a Quick Support for Organizations grant in the amount of $2,500 to partner with Suicide Survivors Club to provide a Trauma Transformed Through Art & Narrative workshop and a Story Portrait workshop at its annual Training Day on June 14, 2023, at the Glencoe City Center. Both workshops train participants in the art of using collage work, journaling, and freeform creative arts to express difficult emotions, trauma, grief and loss. These workshops are facilitated by Art Therapist Kris Frykman and led by Rebecca Anderson.

Tags