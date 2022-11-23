Sandwiched between Black Friday and Cyber Monday — key big box and internet shopping days — is Small Business Saturday, an initiative introduced by American Express in 2010 to encourage community members to shop at local small businesses on the busiest shopping weekend of the year. This year, Small Business Saturday is Nov. 26.

Since its beginning, consumers have reported spending an estimated $163 billion at small businesses across all 12 Small Business Saturdays combined.

