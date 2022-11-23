Sandwiched between Black Friday and Cyber Monday — key big box and internet shopping days — is Small Business Saturday, an initiative introduced by American Express in 2010 to encourage community members to shop at local small businesses on the busiest shopping weekend of the year. This year, Small Business Saturday is Nov. 26.
Since its beginning, consumers have reported spending an estimated $163 billion at small businesses across all 12 Small Business Saturdays combined.
“Small Business Saturday plays a key role in driving customer traffic and growing revenue for our 28 million independent businesses during the important holiday retail season,” said Maria Contreras-Sweet, former administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration. “We also encouraged consumers to ‘dine small’ by grabbing a bite at a local eatery.”
Locally, the Hutchinson Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism is special events to encourage local shopping.
As in past years, there are ping-pong balls in the plans. Only this time, rather than dropping them from up on high, there will be a ping-ball hunt — just like an Easter egg hunt — in downtown Hutchinson’s Library Square. This event is for children and adults and will start at 10 a.m. sharp. Dress for the weather and enjoy the hunt for prizes.
Also out and about on Saturday, will be the famous Chamber elves. These merry folks will be handing out gift cards to shoppers. Maybe you’ll be one of the lucky ones to receive one.
“We have $4,000 invested in purchasing gift cards around town,” said Mary Hodson, president of the Hutchinson Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism. “So far, 90% of the businesses have matched or more.”
For more information, about Hutchinson’s Small Business Saturday events, call the Chamber at 320-587-5252.