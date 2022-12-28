SNAPS: Local residents showcase their photographs
- Kay Johnson
-
- Updated
- Comments
— Local shutterbugs share their best work in Snaps. The column appears in the Sunday Leader. Photos for the Snaps section can be dropped off at the Leader front desk, 170 Shady Ridge Road N.W., Hutchinson, or emailed to johnson@hutchinsonleader.com. Please include the photographer’s name, address and phone number, plus a brief caption to accompany the photo. For more information, call Kay Johnson, staff writer, at 320-753-3641.
Kay Johnson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- Three Hutchinson officers, two McLeod deputies involved in fatal shooting
- Meghan's Place is celebrating its fifth anniversary with a gala Jan. 9
- One last game: Mike Cannon ready to hang up whistle on offciating career
- Hutchinson High School names December Students of the Month
- McLeod County Board approves business development policy
- BOYS HOCKEY: Tigers fall to New Ulm, 2-1
- Hutchinson Middle School announces honor roll
- Saluting our local Master Gardeners
- Winter storm warning, blizzard warning and wind chill watch declared for McLeod County
- 2022: The year in review