SNAPS: Local residents showcase their photographs
— Local shutterbugs share their best work in Snaps. The column appears in the Sunday Leader. Photos for the Snaps section can be dropped off at the Leader front desk, 170 Shady Ridge Road N.W., Hutchinson, or emailed to johnson@hutchinsonleader.com. Please include the photographer’s name, address and phone number, plus a brief caption to accompany the photo. For more information, call Kay Johnson, staff writer, at 320-753-3641.
Kay Johnson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- Hutchinson girls hockey coaches resign midseason
- Hutchinson School Board reorganizes with Barnard as chair, Kimball vice chair
- Hutchinson City Council, School Board approve COVID policy in line with OSHA regulations
- Splash pad plans hit a snag as Hutchinson City Council addresses Burich Arena needs
- Called to serve: New priest-in-charge at Trinity Episcopal Church
- PUBLIC RECORD: Marriages and dissolutions
- Omicron shifts COVID landscape in Hutchinson, McLeod County
- Hutchinson City Council special election Feb. 8
- Cedar Smith of Hutchinson brought her parents New Year surprises
- McLeod County Board organizes for 2022, Krueger approved as chair for second year