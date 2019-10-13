Entertainer Jimmy Mazz, center, recruits Wally Polzin, left, and Mayor Gary Forcier to help him sing Dean Martin's "Oh Delilah" during the "Legends & Laughter" show Oct. 5 at the Hutchinson Event Center.
"'Dignity,' the 50-foot Indian woman statue in Chamberlain, South Dakota, holds out her quilt with 128 diamonds," wrote Doreen Metts.
"'After the Storm' was taken Sept. 21, 2019, in St. Cloud," wrote Karen Greve, Hutchinson.
"Picture of two fox caught on trail camera having a family discussion," reported Carol Eggersgluess.