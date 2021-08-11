SNAPS: Local residents showcase their photographs
— Local shutterbugs share their best work in Snaps. The column appears in the Sunday Leader. Photos for the Snaps section can be dropped off at the Leader front desk, 170 Shady Ridge Road N.W., Hutchinson, or emailed to johnson@hutchinsonleader.com. Please include the photographer’s name, address and phone number, plus a brief caption to accompany the photo. For more information, call Kay Johnson, staff writer, at 320-753-3641.
Kay Johnson
