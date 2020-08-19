SNAPS: Local residents showcase their photographs
—
Local shutterbugs share their best work in Snaps. The column appears in the Sunday Leader. Photos for the Snaps section can be dropped off at the Leader front desk, 170 Shady Ridge Road N.W., Hutchinson, or emailed to johnson@hutchinsonleader.com. Please include the photographer’s name, address and phone number, plus a brief caption to accompany the photo. For more information, call Kay Johnson, staff writer, at 320-753-3641.
Kay Johnson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- Rural Glencoe man's home hit by Friday's tornado
- Hutchinson Public Schools set to start Aug. 31
- Free COVID-19 testing available Aug. 20
- Renovating Scott Schindler's Hutchinson home was a 'Libor' of love for his friend
- Group pushing back against Silver Lake police change
- Hutchinson Main Street construction update: Aug. 14
- PUBLIC RECORD: Hutchinson Police Services
- PUBLIC RECORD: Marriages and dissolutions
- The Zimmerman family farm of Brownton celebrates 100 years
- Hutchinson City Council, McLeod County Board primary results are in