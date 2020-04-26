SNAPS: Local residents showcase their photographs
— Local shutterbugs share their best work in Snaps. The column appears in the Sunday Leader. Photos for the Snaps section can be dropped off at the Leader front desk, 170 Shady Ridge Road N.W., Hutchinson, or emailed to johnson@hutchinsonleader.com. Please include the photographer’s name, address and phone number, plus a brief caption to accompany the photo. For more information, call Kay Johnson, staff writer, at 320-753-3641.
Kay Johnson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- McLeod County Board asks for end to stay-at-home order
- Drivers urged to stay out of Shopko parking lot
- Yes, the Water Carnival is happening, but it may look different from past years
- Winstock 2020 canceled due to COVID-19
- Hutchinson Middle School second trimester honor rolls
- WATCH: Local stylists offer tips and tutorials for hair care during the pandemic
- Hutchinson High School Wall of Fame seeks nominees
- How has the stay-at-home order affected Hutchinson police, fire calls?
- Minnesota will soon test 20,000 per day thanks to U of M and Mayo Clinic
- Looking Back at Hutchinson history