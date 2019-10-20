Jody Runke snapped this photograph during the Trump Rally Oct. 10 at the Target Center in Minneapolis.
Olga Chudnovska took this photograph at Oddfellows Park in Hutchinson on the first day it snowed.
"Enjoying the fall colors while bowhunting at our son's in LaPorte, Minnesota," wrote Jim Hackbarth.
"After three days of rain and snow, we finally got a 'blue sky pumpkin' kind of day," reported Christy Quade.
— Local shutterbugs share their best work in Snaps. The column appears in the Sunday Leader. Photos for the Snaps section can be dropped off at the Leader front desk, 170 Shady Ridge Road N.W., Hutchinson, or emailed to johnson@hutchinsonleader.com. Please include the photographer’s name, address and phone number, plus a brief caption to accompany the photo. For more information, call Kay Johnson, staff writer, at 320-753-3641.