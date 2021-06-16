SNAPS: Local residents showcase their photographs
— Local shutterbugs share their best work in Snaps. The column appears in the Sunday Leader. Photos for the Snaps section can be dropped off at the Leader front desk, 170 Shady Ridge Road N.W., Hutchinson, or emailed to johnson@hutchinsonleader.com. Please include the photographer’s name, address and phone number, plus a brief caption to accompany the photo. For more information, call Kay Johnson, staff writer, at 320-753-3641.
Kay Johnson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- Dassel woman seriously injured in crash Wednesday
- For Resonetics of Hutchinson, 'The people were the main selling point'
- Relationships are the core of education, says incoming Hutchinson elementary principal
- Hutchinson Middle School third trimester honor rolls
- Man dies in Wednesday night crash on Highway 212
- McLeod County Board approves agrivoltaics site
- Former Tigers lead the way at St. John’s
- Thanks for the memories: Hutchinson Jaycee Water Carnival
- Riverside Church in Hutchinson plans to spread the love with a week of charitable events
- TRACK: Schmitz, Piehl race their way to state meet