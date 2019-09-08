Charlie and Briella Wacek explore waterfalls and creeks while looking for nature's treasures in the Great Smoky Mountains of Tennessee.
"Here is a photo of a lonely, old silo, which I expect was once a part of a thriving farmstead," wrote Chuck Lavallee. "For whatever reason, this farmstead was abandoned and all of the buildings were removed except the silo, which cannot be easily moved. Now the silo has become a trellis for any climbing plants to use. The silo is on the north side of County Road 18, just east of 640th Avenue, south of Litchfield."
Next time you're in the mood for a road trip, consider visiting the world's largest crow statue at Belgrade Centennial Memorial Park along State Highway 71 in Belgrade, Minnesota.
Mount Washington, at 6,288 feet, is the highest peak in the northeastern U.S. and site of the 1869 Mount Washington Cog Railway. This steam-powered train carried about 70 passengers, including Hutchinson residents Patrice and Terry Davis, to the top on day in June. The railroad, the dream of Sylvester Marsh, was finished in 1869. The Davises also rode the nearby Conway Scenic Railroad that day.