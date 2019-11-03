This photo was taken at the Durham Bison Ranch, south of Gillette, Wyoming. Tom and Deb Wiprud took a tour of the ranch. It's 10 square miles and has 100 miles of roads. "We drove a half hour before we found the herd," they wrote.
"This photo of a very old abandoned home could very easily be haunted," wrote Chuck Lavallee. "It is on the west side of Major Avenue, about 1 mile north of 200th Street, northeast of Hutchinson."
"This farmer is more than satisfied with the old school way of picking corn, east of Hutchinson," J.G. Miller said.
"I captured this picture of a spider's web early one humid morning," reported Christy Quade. "The dew really made the web stand out and then I changed the hue level of the picture, which makes the tips of this shrub appear pink. I hate the spiders but their webs are a work of art."