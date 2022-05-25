SNAPS: Local residents showcase their photographs
— Local shutterbugs share their best work in Snaps. The column appears in the Sunday Leader. Photos for the Snaps section can be dropped off at the Leader front desk, 170 Shady Ridge Road N.W., Hutchinson, or emailed to johnson@hutchinsonleader.com. Please include the photographer’s name, address and phone number, plus a brief caption to accompany the photo. For more information, call Kay Johnson, staff writer, at 320-753-3641.
Kay Johnson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATED: Hutchinson teen killed in wrong-way crash
- Missing student found dead
- PUBLIC RECORD: Hutchinson Police Services
- McLeod County declares state of emergency
- Barrick Charity Golf Classic has raised $26,000 for mental health awareness
- PUBLIC RECORD: McLeod County Attorney's Office
- Hansch running for McLeod County Attorney's Office
- Hutchinson graduate Maguire Petersen finds success in grueling hepathlon, decathlon
- Hutchinson School Board weighs leadership development proposal
- A passion for jazz? Swing into Spring is May 20