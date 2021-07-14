SNAPS: Local residents showcase their photographs
— Local shutterbugs share their best work in Snaps. The column appears in the Sunday Leader. Photos for the Snaps section can be dropped off at the Leader front desk, 170 Shady Ridge Road N.W., Hutchinson, or emailed to johnson@hutchinsonleader.com. Please include the photographer’s name, address and phone number, plus a brief caption to accompany the photo. For more information, call Kay Johnson, staff writer, at 320-753-3641.
Kay Johnson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- 10 file interest forms for Hutchinson City Council vacancy
- PUBLIC RECORD: McLeod County Attorney's Office
- Man formerly of Hutchinson dies in assault
- McLeod County ends emergency declaration
- The Huskies' newest pitcher has been rock solid
- Kiwanis receives $43,000 windfall
- MORE TO THE STORY: At home on the shores of Silver Lake
- PUBLIC RECORD: Hutchinson Police Services
- Faith Lutheran Church Women are replanting an old tradition with their garden tour
- Take a bus to the State Fair Sept. 2