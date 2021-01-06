SNAPS: Local residents showcase their photographs
— Local shutterbugs share their best work in Snaps. The column appears in the Sunday Leader. Photos for the Snaps section can be dropped off at the Leader front desk, 170 Shady Ridge Road N.W., Hutchinson, or emailed to johnson@hutchinsonleader.com. Please include the photographer’s name, address and phone number, plus a brief caption to accompany the photo. For more information, call Kay Johnson, staff writer, at 320-753-3641.
Kay Johnson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- Berkley Duenow rang in the new year as Hutchinson's first baby of 2021
- MORE TO THE STORY: The tale of Little Crow's lost treasure
- Hutchinson Family Video closing, along with more than 250 stores
- 2020: A big year for news in the Hutchinson area
- PUBLIC RECORD: McLeod County Attorney's Office
- PUBLIC RECORD: McLeod County Attorney's Office
- READER LETTER: Overwhelming fraud, illegal voting disenfranchises all voters
- Uponor seeks extension on job agreement
- McLeod County distributed $2 million to small businesses, more on the way
- PUBLIC RECORD: Hutchinson Police Services