SNAPS: Local residents showcase their photographs
— Local shutterbugs share their best work in Snaps. The column appears in the Sunday Leader. Photos for the Snaps section can be dropped off at the Leader front desk, 170 Shady Ridge Road N.W., Hutchinson, or emailed to johnson@hutchinsonleader.com. Please include the photographer’s name, address and phone number, plus a brief caption to accompany the photo. For more information, call Kay Johnson, staff writer, at 320-753-3641.
Kay Johnson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- What's in store for Minnesota high school sports this fall?
- New laws cover tobacco, policing, marriage and financial exploitation
- Gov. Walz’s school plan: In-person classes if infection rates are low
- A 100-year Bergquist legacy continues at Lakewood Farm
- Hutchinson Main Street construction update: July 31
- PUBLIC RECORD: McLeod County Attorney's Office
- McLeod County discusses litigation against former recycling partner
- The Region 7 Dairy Show at the McLeod County Fairgrounds gave 4-H'ers taste of fair fun
- MSHSL moves high school football, volleyball seasons to spring
- PUBLIC RECORD: Hutchinson Police Services