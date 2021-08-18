SNAPS: Local residents showcase their photographs
— Local shutterbugs share their best work in Snaps. The column appears in the Sunday Leader. Photos for the Snaps section can be dropped off at the Leader front desk, 170 Shady Ridge Road N.W., Hutchinson, or emailed to johnson@hutchinsonleader.com. Please include the photographer’s name, address and phone number, plus a brief caption to accompany the photo. For more information, call Kay Johnson, staff writer, at 320-753-3641.
Kay Johnson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- Eight injured in 3-vehicle crash on Highway 7, near Hutchinson
- PUBLIC RECORD: McLeod County Attorney's Office
- McLeod County approves Morningside changes, other projects
- Heatwole Threshing Show celebrates 42 years of old-time farming
- PUBLIC RECORD: Marriages and dissolutions
- Hutchinson Public Schools' new activities director, Bill Tschida, excited for a new year at new school
- McLeod County farm has seen four generations and counting
- Hutchinson School Board approves COVID plan without mask mandate
- SERMONETTE: Through baptism, sins are forgiven, hearts are renewed
- PUBLIC RECORD: McLeod County Attorney's Office