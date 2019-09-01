"Such beauty to behold at Sibley Park in Mankato" wrote Sue Forcier.
"The Chief Little Crow monument is located on the south side of County Road 18, one-half mile west of State Highway 15, north of Hutchinson," Chuck Lavallee said. "The monument says, 'Chief Little Crow leader of the Sioux Indian Outbreak in 1862, was shot and killed about 330 feet south of this point by Nathan Lamson and his son Chauncey, July 3, 1863.' Monument erected 1929."
"This fine athlete on the South Fork of the Crow River shows how it's done," wrote J.G. Miller.
"This local farmer is just hoping the yield will be enough to keep him ahead of the game," wrote J.G. Miller.