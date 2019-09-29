"(While Up North), these are the first leaves I noticed turning colors for fall," said Christy Quade. "They should be widespread over the next month. So beautiful."
"Completed in 1870, this was a toll bridge in Waco, Texas, until 1889. Traffic included wagons, pedestrians and cattle herds," reported Tom and Deb Wiprud.
"Union Pacific 4014, the 1940s Big Boy steam locomotive, passed through Isanti, Minnesota, in mid-July as it traveled north from the Twin Cities to Duluth during a two-week tour of the Upper Midwest along former routes ofthe Chicago & North Western Railroad, which the UP purchased in 1995," wrote Terry Davis. "The locomotive's restoration to running condition was completed earlier this year in time for the 150th anniversary of the the 1869 completion of the transcontinental railroad in Utah."
"Labor Day at Riverside Park, the girl and her ball at rest while her father waits at home plate," wrote J.G. Miller.