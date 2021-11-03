SNAPS: Local residents showcase their photographs
— Local shutterbugs share their best work in Snaps. The column appears in the Sunday Leader. Photos for the Snaps section can be dropped off at the Leader front desk, 170 Shady Ridge Road N.W., Hutchinson, or emailed to johnson@hutchinsonleader.com. Please include the photographer’s name, address and phone number, plus a brief caption to accompany the photo. For more information, call Kay Johnson, staff writer, at 320-753-3641.
Kay Johnson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- Two charged in April robbery at Hutchinson Target
- Owner claims gun found in Fireman's Park
- PUBLIC RECORD: McLeod County Attorney's Office
- YOU, YOUR KIDS & SCHOOL: Helping children cope with anxiety
- FOOTBALL: Hutchinson roars past St. Peter to final
- McLeod County COVID deaths spike in October
- POLL RESULTS: Majority of respondents think the Minnesota Vikings should fire head coach Mike Zimmer
- COVID-19 testing returns to Hutchinson armory
- Carter says Hutchinson Utilities is 'hedged well against high gas prices' this winter
- PUBLIC RECORD: Hutchinson Police Services