SNAPS: Local residents showcase their photographs
— Local shutterbugs share their best work in Snaps. The column appears in the Sunday Leader. Photos for the Snaps section can be dropped off at the Leader front desk, 170 Shady Ridge Road N.W., Hutchinson, or emailed to johnson@hutchinsonleader.com. Please include the photographer’s name, address and phone number, plus a brief caption to accompany the photo. For more information, call Kay Johnson, staff writer, at 320-753-3641.
Kay Johnson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- Hands on at home
- 2020-21 McLeod County dairy princesses crowned
- Hutchinson's 'Ambassador of Smiles' celebrates her 100th birthday
- MORE TO THE STORY: Shedding light on the name Biscay
- Hutchinson City Council extends emergency declaration
- McLeod County gives OK for Morningside project
- PUBLIC RECORD: Hutchinson Police Services
- Hutchinson School Board takes an early look at West Elementary plans
- READER LETTER: Walz must open Minnesota businesses
- Minnesota joins coalition of 7 Midwest states deciding when to reopen economy