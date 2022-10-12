SNAPS: Local residents showcase their photographs
— Local shutterbugs share their best work in Snaps. The column appears in the Sunday Leader. Photos for the Snaps section can be dropped off at the Leader front desk, 170 Shady Ridge Road N.W., Hutchinson, or emailed to johnson@hutchinsonleader.com. Please include the photographer’s name, address and phone number, plus a brief caption to accompany the photo. For more information, call Kay Johnson, staff writer, at 320-753-3641.
Kay Johnson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- HUTCHINSON SCHOOL BOARD CANDIDATE: Erin Knudtson
- HUTCHINSON SCHOOL BOARD CANDIDATE: Samantha Casillas
- PAID ELECTION LETTER: Vote Ryan Hansch for McLeod County Attorney
- HUTCHINSON SCHOOL BOARD CANDIDATE: Andrea Mitchell
- HUTCHINSON SCHOOL BOARD CANDIDATE: Danny Olmstead
- HUTCHINSON SCHOOL BOARD CANDIDATE: Garrett Luthens
- HUTCHINSON SCHOOL BOARD CANDIDATE: Dale Brandsoy
- Conner Hogan to participate in National Select swim camp
- Hutchinson celebrates homecoming, alumni
- Candidate forum set for Wednesday, Oct. 12