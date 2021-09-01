SNAPS: Local residents showcase their photographs
— Local shutterbugs share their best work in Snaps. The column appears in the Sunday Leader. Photos for the Snaps section can be dropped off at the Leader front desk, 170 Shady Ridge Road N.W., Hutchinson, or emailed to johnson@hutchinsonleader.com. Please include the photographer’s name, address and phone number, plus a brief caption to accompany the photo. For more information, call Kay Johnson, staff writer, at 320-753-3641.
Kay Johnson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- Permit approved to fill Hutchinson Shopko building
- McLeod County has buyers for two Glencoe properties
- McLeod County sees jump in COVID cases
- PUBLIC RECORD: McLeod County Attorney's Office
- Miller family of Brownton named McLeod County Farm Family of the Year
- Hutchinson High School welcomes new assistant principal
- FALL SPORTS PREVIEW: New faces, new rivals for girls soccer
- Hutchinson man recognized by district court
- Hutchinson drag racer wins a 'Wally'
- FALL SPORTS PREVIEW: Tigers ready to take on tougher section