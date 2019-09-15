"I asked my friends for a caption for this photo of Giorgio," wrote Elisabeth Nelson. "My favorite was 'Tonight on 'Masterpiece Classics' we present 'A Tail of Two Kitties.'"
"Here is a photo of the Komensky School, District 11, Hutchinson Township. This is a two-room red brick building with a bell tower and front colonnades. The school was built in 1912 and served until 1959 when the school district was dissolved and it was closed. It now serves as home to the Western Fraternal Life Association's Lumir Lodge No. 34. The building is about 4 miles east of Hutchinson, at the southwest corner of 200th Street and Major Avenue," reported Chuck Lavallee.
This photo was taken by Tom and Deb Wiprud during a trip West in August. "Sunset in Gillette, Wyoming. Spectacular," he wrote.
"Though the story that Plymouth Rock was where the Pilgrims first landed at Plymouth may be embellished, the site is still a major tourist attraction in Massachusetts," said Terry Davis. "The columned structure was built for the 300th anniversary celebration a hundred years ago. The 400th anniversary of the landing of the ship Mayflower will be observed this November."