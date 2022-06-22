SNAPS: Local residents showcase their photographs
— Local shutterbugs share their best work in Snaps. The column appears in the Sunday Leader. Photos for the Snaps section can be dropped off at the Leader front desk, 170 Shady Ridge Road N.W., Hutchinson, or emailed to johnson@hutchinsonleader.com. Please include the photographer’s name, address and phone number, plus a brief caption to accompany the photo. For more information, call Kay Johnson, staff writer, at 320-753-3641.
Kay Johnson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- Congratulations to the new Miss Hutchinson and Princess
- Congratulations to the new Mr. Hutchinson and Woman of the Year
- New Hutch business all about moving forward
- PUBLIC RECORD: Hutchinson Police Services
- Hutchinson Jaycee Water Carnival is June 13-19
- Fun under a beautiful sun
- 14 competed in the first Water Carnival cardboard boat races
- The search is over. Medallion has been found!
- Two Minnesota river deaths under investigation
- Two house fires reported in Meeker County