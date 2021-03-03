SNAPS: Local residents showcase their photographs
—
Local shutterbugs share their best work in Snaps. The column appears in the Sunday Leader. Photos for the Snaps section can be dropped off at the Leader front desk, 170 Shady Ridge Road N.W., Hutchinson, or emailed to johnson@hutchinsonleader.com. Please include the photographer’s name, address and phone number, plus a brief caption to accompany the photo. For more information, call Kay Johnson, staff writer, at 320-753-3641.
Kay Johnson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- Hector boy killed in Saturday ATV crash
- Second suspect arrested in connection with Acton Township shooting
- Hutchinson, McLeod County seek feedback on ring road plan
- McLeod County Sheriff's Office asked to help with Minneapolis security
- Looking Back at Hutchinson history
- PUBLIC RECORD: McLeod County Attorney's Office
- DANCE: Showstoppers finish fifth at section tournament
- Hutchinson High School February students of the month
- PUBLIC RECORD: Hutchinson Police Services
- Hutchinson city administrator optimistic aquatic center will be open in 2021