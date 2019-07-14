"I found this pretty beetle munching on a leaf in our garden," wrote Christy Quade. "I have no idea what kind, but its colors are stunning."
"Here is a streetcar (trolley) owned by the Minnesota Streetcar Museum on its Excelsior Streetcar Line in Excelsior," reported Chuck Lavallee. "From here, the streetcar will make a 1/2-mile trip to the end of the line where its streetcar barn and restoration site is. The riders will get a tour of this facility and then ride back to the loading point. For more information, visit trolleyride.org."
"Sometimes people go above and beyond the call. That is the case with this man picking up trash on the bank of the Crow," wrote J.G. Miller. "Thank you from all of us."
"Be still my heart," Elisabeth Nelson wrote as she took this photo of her husband, Tom, and their son, Alex, as the two shared time together sitting on the dock by the lake.