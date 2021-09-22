SNAPS: Local residents showcase their photographs
— Local shutterbugs share their best work in Snaps. The column appears in the Sunday Leader. Photos for the Snaps section can be dropped off at the Leader front desk, 170 Shady Ridge Road N.W., Hutchinson, or emailed to johnson@hutchinsonleader.com. Please include the photographer’s name, address and phone number, plus a brief caption to accompany the photo. For more information, call Kay Johnson, staff writer, at 320-753-3641.
Kay Johnson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- Cokato man killed in crash Wednesday morning
- UPDATE: School Board chair withdraws request for special meeting to discuss COVID plan
- SERMONETTE: We must choose faith over fear
- Kick off fall in Hutchinson this weekend with crafts, food and fun
- PUBLIC RECORD: McLeod County Attorney's Office
- PUBLIC RECORD: Marriages and dissolutions
- McLeod County COVID case rate growing rapidly
- Firefighter visits Hutchinson during 200-mile hike to raise awareness
- Hutchinson considering changes to water, sewer rates for 2022
- There's a new face and new hours at Hutchinson Center for the Arts