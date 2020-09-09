SNAPS: Local residents showcase their photographs
— Local shutterbugs share their best work in Snaps. The column appears in the Sunday Leader. Photos for the Snaps section can be dropped off at the Leader front desk, 170 Shady Ridge Road N.W., Hutchinson, or emailed to johnson@hutchinsonleader.com. Please include the photographer’s name, address and phone number, plus a brief caption to accompany the photo. For more information, call Kay Johnson, staff writer, at 320-753-3641.
Kay Johnson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- Hutchinson man arrested for criminal sexual conduct after allegedly breaking into woman's apartment
- Hutchinson Public Schools stay in hybrid learning despite rising case numbers
- McLeod County applications available for COVID-19 relief funds
- PUBLIC RECORD: Marriages and dissolutions
- Hutchinson Main Street construction update: Sept. 4
- Glencoe testing event reflects 'rapid' COVID-19 case growth in McLeod County
- PUBLIC RECORD: McLeod County Attorney's Office
- POLL RESULTS: Most respondents don't like the new Hutchinson city logo
- The Zetahs are telling a new story about Minnesota agriculture
- DNR sets confiscated hunting, fishing equipment auctions for fall