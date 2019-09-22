Vermillion Falls at Crane Lake. "It's one of the most picturesque places I've been," said Christy Quade.
"We visited the Vince Shute Wildlife Sanctuary while in Orr, Minnesota," wrote Christy Quade. "Wild black bears come from miles around to gorge on food provided by volunteers and visitor donations. As you can tell, some of them were huge."
Pike Place Market in Seattle, Washington. "Not just fresh fish for sale here," said Tom and Deb Wiprud. "Lots of lovely flowers!"
"The shoreline of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, is lined by a layer of salt marshes, such as this at Sandwich, between the beach and the mainland," reported Terry Davis. "The inlets that run through the marshes provide excellent fishing. At Sandwich, a boardwalk several hundred yards long led from dry ground to the beach on the far side of a protected sand dune."