"The 15th and final round of this heavyweight match near Dassel, Minnesota," wrote J.G. Miller.
"A fruit stand at the Public Market in Seattle, Washington," reported Cyndi Lauer.
"What do you want?" asked Giorgio, the cat.
The oldest part of this home in East Sandwich, Barnstable County, Cape Cod, Massachusetts, was built in 1641 near the shoreline salt marshes by Stephen Wing, eighth-great-grandfather of Hutchinson resident Terry Davis. Davis and his wife, Patrice, visited the home in June for the Wing Family Reunion. The house is said to be the oldest in New England continuously owned by one family. Stephen Wing immigrated to Massachusetts in 1632. He was a member of the first Friends Meeting (Quaker) house in America, established in 1658 in the Spring Hill neighborhood of Sandwich.