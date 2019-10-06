"Everyone is welcome to Silver Lake, even hummingbirds," Duane Yurek said.

"Father and son enjoying free entertainment provided by the Gopher Campfire Sanctuary, Hutchinson, Minnesota," wrote J.G. Miller.

"We visited the Vince Shute Wildlife Sanctuary while in Orr," Christy Quade said. "Wild black bears come from miles around to gorge on food provided by volunteers and visitor donations."

"While up north, we fed the squirrels and birds at our cabin near Orr and this one was definitely not shy," wrote Christy Quade.

Local shutterbugs share their best work in Snaps. The column appears in the Sunday Leader. Photos for the Snaps section can be dropped off at the Leader front desk, 170 Shady Ridge Road N.W., Hutchinson, or emailed to johnson@hutchinsonleader.com. Please include the photographer’s name, address and phone number, plus a brief caption to accompany the photo. For more information, call Kay Johnson, staff writer, at 320-753-3641.

Recommended for you