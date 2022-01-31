‘Snow Child’ advances to section
“Snow Child,” the one-act play written by Hutchinson High School alumnus Landon Butler, was performed at sub-sections Saturday in Jordan. The play earned second place and advanced to the Section 2AA final this weekend at Shakopee High School.
Jason Olson, director, described the show as a fairy tale.
“The idea of it is this couple, who has been tremendously in love, suffers a tragedy,” he said. “In trying to rescue their relationship, they move to this cabin in the forest and from there the spirits of the forest kind of help them remember what brought them together in the first place.”
Taking first in the sub-section at Jordan was New Prague, and in third place was Orono. Those two teams and Hutchinson will join Minnetonka, Prior Lake and Chanhassen, the top three finalists of the other sub-section, for the final Saturday in Shakopee.
The winner of the section competition is scheduled to compete in the Class AA state competition at 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, at O’Shaughnessy Auditorium, St. Catherine University, in St. Paul.